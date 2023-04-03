BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Former Bismarck Larks pitcher, Jeff Lindgren, has been called up to the majors by the Miami Marlins. When he makes his debut, he will become the first Bismarck Larks player to ever play in the MLB.

Lindgren spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Larks, going 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 2017 and a 3-1 record with a 1.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 2018.

While playing for and attending Illinois State, Lindgren was selected by the Marlins in the 24th round, the 711th overall pick, by the Marlins in 2019.

Now 26 years old, Lindgren has spent the past few years making his way up the Marlins organization playing for the Beloit Snappers, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

He now finishes his Minor League Baseball career with a 15-14 record, 3.75 ERA, and 227 strikeouts.

Lindgren will now await his call to the mound from the Marlins bullpen starting tonight at home against the Minnesota Twins at 5:40 p.m.