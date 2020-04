NDSU has a new draftee making it five of the last seven years that a former Bison player has had their name called.

Derrek Tuszka came off the board in the seventh round to the Broncos as the 254th pick. Tuszka is a first team All-American.

A few other Bison players have signed contracts since the draft ended. Offensive lineman Zack Johnson will join the Packers. Tight end Ben Ellefson is headed south to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars.