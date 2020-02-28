Former Century hockey player overcomes life changing setback

With the hockey season wrapping up, one former Century Patriot is lacing up his skates once again, but for Jacob Huber, the journey was far from easy getting back to playing the sport he loves.

On a Friday afternoon, Jacob Huber is gearing up for another skate on the ice, something that seemed impossible a few years ago for a former hockey standout in Bismarck.

“It wasn’t like we’d hang out at St. Mary’s and go to practice dreading it,” said Huber. “It was, the second we got out, it was go to the rink and hang out with the boys, and that kind of thing.”

Huber played until he graduated in 2015, and even had a chance to extend his career to the junior hockey level.

“He always seems to score in big moments and make the big plays whenever it mattered,” said former teammate Grant Dockter. “It was always kind of fun to watch because he was kind of an awkward player but he was really good actually.”

After his high school career, Huber went to school at the University of North Dakota, but in October of 2018, his life changed.

“I was out on the town and I decided to walk home,” Huber said. “I had never done it before. Haven’t done it since obviously but I decided to hop on a train and I fell off. And it ran over the left side of my body.”

Huber lost his arm and leg in the accident. Friends were shocked by the news.

“I’m just happy that he made it,” said Dockter. “The first thing we were told is that he’s going to make it, he’s going to be okay so that was good. Other than that, I was just scared obviously.”

After extensive rehab, Huber became familiar with his new arm and leg. But then, this past November, he took his first steps back on the ice.

“We have a buddy that works here,” said Huber. “And so he was able to sneak us on a little bit and get on the ice, so it was fun but it was just one of those goals, checking off the list, getting back out there. It’s never dwelling on anything. It’s always, what’s the next option?”

Huber’s recovery has been amazing, but his attitude along the way has inspired his friends and family.

“It’s been really run to watch,” Dockter said. “It kind of makes you think, when I face a problem, I ask ‘am I going to sit there and complain about it? or am I going to accomplish what I want to accomplish?”

Huber hopes to graduate with an Engineering major at the end of this semester.

