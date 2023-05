The former Century Patriots standout Lauren Ware has made her decision about where she will be playing next year, announcing on Twitter that she will be transferring to Texas A&M.

Ware entered the transfer portal back in late March, leaving the University of Arizona after sitting out all of last season due to injury.

The junior averaged 4.8 points per game over her two full seasons with the Wildcats, including playing in the National Championship Game back in 2021.