Cordell Volson, who played offensive line, defensive line, tight end, fullback, linebacker, punter, and kicker at Drake-Anamoose High School has been invited to participate in the 2022 NFL Combine. More recently known as NDSU’s FCS Championship winning right tackle, Volson was listed as one of 324 prospects who will have the opportunity to travel to Indianapolis to showcase their skills for a chance to play in the NFL.

A 3-year starter for the Bison, Volson was listed on numerous All-American teams for his play on the offensive line.

The Balfour, ND native has been on quite the journey this offseason, having participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and getting quite a bit of attention.

According to Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network, “Arguably the biggest play of the day’s Shrine Bowl practice came when Cordell Volson pancaked a defensive lineman during one-on-one drills. Volson lifted his defender in the air and flipped him inside for the dramatic pancake block. Making it even more impressive, Volson did that on his lone snap from the right tackle spot as he rotated in and around the offensive line.”

Volson is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft, meaning he could be taken anywhere from the 4th round to the 7th round of the draft.

Also invited to the Combine with Volson are a couple of his Bison teammates, WR Christian Watson and fellow OT Matt Waletzko. The NFL Combine begins March 1st and runs until the 7th.