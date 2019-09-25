Former Minnesota Vikings safety Robert Griffith talks football, retirement

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Robert Griffith is in Bismarck today.

The former NFL Pro Bowler is in town to talk about football and retirement as part of an event put on by the Bismarck Larks and Solid Rock Foundation.

The Beer and Peanuts event was held at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and concluded at 7 p.m.

I was able to ask Robert what he thinks about this great city.

He has done a lot since his last NFL down, including being a player rep, where he was a part five collective bargaining agreement extensions. Now he’s on the executive committee and he fights for the players.

“Everything these guys have,” Griffith said, “I was there for them. 401Ks, health and medical savings accounts. We started the marketing arm which is now NFL players, it was called Players Inc. at the time.”

Griffith played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1994 to 2001. His career ended with the Arizona Cardinals in 2006.

