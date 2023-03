Former Minot Minotauros Forward Ondrej Pavel signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche organization, joining the Colorado Eagles on a professional tryout contract.

Pavel played in Minot during the 2017-18 season, recording eight goals and ten assists over 48 games.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound skater just finished his junior season at Minnesota State-Mankato, where he has played since 2020.