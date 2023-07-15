BISMARCK, N.D. — Today in the Minot the North Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame inducted two players who fittingly grew up playing together in the Magic City.

John Christen and Raman Jayapathy step onto the Hammond tennis courts that they used to play on, except this time they were not playing.

These Minot natives were both singles state champions and would go onto play and excel at the college level.

However, out of all their accomplishments, the most memorable thing for them are the friendships made along the way.

“It’s all of the relationships that have been established throughout the years,” said Hall of Fame Inductee John Christen. “I met my wife through tennis, my best friends and many friends I have met through tennis.”

Today Christen and Jayapathy joined 21 past inductees who have made major impacts on the sport in our state.