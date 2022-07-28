Swift takes over the Beavers program after spending the past three and half years at Merritt College in California as an assistant track and field coach among other roles.

As an athlete, Swift was a five-time All-American at Indiana State, competing in the 110 meter hurdles for Barbados in the 2012 London Olympics and in the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, Russia.

He says that as a coach, he hopes to impact athletes beyond their athletic careers.

“My coaching philosophy is basically to instill the correct morals and values into all of my student athletes ahead of technical ability. I’m not just preparing a student athlete to run fast, I’m preparing them for life after Minot State University,” Swift said.

He officially starts the job August 22nd.