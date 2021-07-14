Former UND football player Hunter Pinke shares his story to inspire hope

Minot High Athletes got a treat Wednesday night as a former University of North Dakota Football Player came to speak to them.

Huner Pinke is a former football player who had a ski accident that broke his back and severely damaged his spinal cord.

Pinke is using that life-changing experience to inspire the next generation.

“Pouting isn’t going to do any good so I made a decision early on that I was going to make the best of it and hopefully impact as many people as I could for good. Ultimately, that’s what it comes down to, helping other people. My message is about hope, hope for another day, to keep on going. I hope that I can inspire one kid. That’s always my goal, I just want to inspire one kid,” said Pinke.

Pinke’s goal is to share his story to show everyone to keep their hope alive.