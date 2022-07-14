BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Atlanta Braves and the 7G Foundation, a group that consists of coaches and tribal leaders hoping to mold future Native leaders through athletics, will be hosting a Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase in Atlanta that will involve the Top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent from around the country.

Of those 50, four of the players come from the Peace Garden State, with three players from Turtle Mountain High and one from Dunseith High School.

Representing the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Braeden Grant and Evan Grant will be participating in the event alongside their teammate, Louis Monette.

Representing the Oneida Indian Nation is Corben House.

Additionally, there is a high school player who currently lives in Washington, Nate Bailey, who represents the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation (MHA).

The showcase at the Braves’ Truist Park in Atlanta will consist of a pro-style workout on Saturday, July 16, and a game on Sunday, July 17.

Scouts from the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University will be in attendance.

Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams.