Around 70 young athletes took to the courts at South Prairie and Des Lacs Burlington high schools to compete in the fourth annual Haley Sundsbak Memorial Tournament.

“She just loved to play and wanted to play all the time and just no better way to honor her then to play basketball,” Sheila Gerding, Tournament Organizer, said.

Haley tragically passed away in a boating accident in the summer of 2018.

“Hayley just had an infectious smile, she had beautiful baby blue eyes and just was the kind of kid that you wanted to be around,” Gerding said. “She was always happy except when her sugar got low she had diabetes yet she was such a champ. She would fight through the diabetes whether she would pound an orange juice or an apple juice or do whatever she had to to get back in the game. Just a really great kid.”

Haley’s mother Ashley said this weekend every year she knows her daughter is with them even more than normal.

“At the time it was an honor really cause I know Haley is looking down on us right now and smiling with her big blue eyes and big smile,” Sundsbak said.

Ashley said this weekend is all about remembering Haley but also celebrating the love of basketball she had.

The Minot State men’s basketball team came out Sunday to have fun with all the young basketball players. They even showed off some of their skills with a dunk contest.

The proceeds from the weekend go into a scholarship fund named the Live, Love and Laugh scholarship in Haley’s name and given out to two seniors from local high schools.

“That was the first thing Chris and I thought of was to give back to the high school seniors in South Prairie and especially in Des Lacs because our family is from Des Lacs,” Sundsbak said.

From the first tournament four years ago to this weekend it has grown in size every year with just over 70 athletes this year. Haley’s family couldn’t been more grateful for all the support.

“There is absolutely no words that I could say. It’s unbelievable it’s amazing,” Sundsbak said. “We just want to thank everyone in this community around the Minot area the whole state of North Dakota, there are teams from all over and it’s just amazing with everyone coming together and having this weekend dedicated to our daughter Haley.”

Tournament organizers say they plan to hold this tournament again next year. For more information you can visit their Facebook Page.