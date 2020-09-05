Friday Night Football Frenzy: Class AAA & 9-Man

Check out this week’s Friday Night Football Frenzy, including highlights from Class AAA and 9-Man football!
Class AAA:
Mandan 6, #1 Century 17
#2 Bismarck 42, Dickinson 7
Minot 9, Jamestown 19
9-Man:
#1 Kidder County 36, #4 Linton-HMB 28
