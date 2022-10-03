It’s time to name another Friday Night Frenzy Athlete of the Week, which goes to Divide County’s Easton Eriksmoen after a big game against Dunseith on September 23.

Eriksmoen scored seven touchdowns: four on the ground, two passing, and even had a kickoff return. He finished with 8 carries for 113 yards and went 5-6 passing with 164 yards.

Eriksmoen was also a factor on the defensive side of the ball with 12 solo tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

But he said one touchdown holds a special place in his memory.

“My kick return touchdown will probably be one that sticks with me for a while cause when my brother, my older brother, was a senior back in 2014 he got his first kick return touchdown in Dunseith and that’s when I was the waterboy so I kind of remember that was pretty well,” Eriksmoen said.