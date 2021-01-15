Friday Night Frenzy: Class B Basketball, College & WDA Wrestling, WDA & NAHL Hockey, Gymnastics

Local Sports

Posted: / Updated:

Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from Class B Basketball, College & WDA Wrestling, WDA & NAHL Hockey, & Gymnastics.

Class B Basketball:
(B) Beulah (68), Shiloh Christian (70)
(B) New Salem-Almont (63), Center-Stanton (34)
(B) Lewis & Clark-Berthold (42), Bishop Ryan (50)
(B) South Prairie (59), Surrey (56)

Wrestling:
(NSIC) Minot State (13), UMary (20)
(HS) Bismarck (0), St. Mary’s (0) LATE
(HS) St. Mary’s (0), Minot (0) LATE
(HS) Bismarck (0), Minot (0) LATE

Hockey:
(G) Bismarck (3), Mandan (0)
(NAHL) Bobcats (3), Ice (4)
(NAHL) Minotauros (2), Brown Bears (5)

