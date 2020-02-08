Friday Night Frenzy – College Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Rodeo – Feb. 7

Get caught up on the latest in College Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Gymnastics, Wrestling and Rodeo.
College Basketball
(W) U-Mary 77, Upper Iowa 61
(M) U-Mary 85, Upper Iowa 71
Hockey
Bismarck Bobcats 4, Minnesota Wilderness 2
Bismarck Blizzard 10, Williston Coyotes 0
Boys HS Swimming
Dual
Mandan 107, Grand Forks 79
Century Multi-Duals
Century 9-0
Legacy 6-3
Bismarck 2-7
Dickinson 0-9
HS Gymnastics
Minot Invite
1. Dickinson 146.475
2. Legacy 140.475
3. Jamestown 134.125
4. Grand Forks 127.95
5. Century 127.825
HS Wrestling
St. Mary’s 54, Turtle Mountain 24