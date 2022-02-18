The Friday Night Frenzy featured the individual wrestling state championships and the WDA gymnastics championships.
Class A Boys Champions:
106 pound class: Koltyn Gebel, Valley City
113 pound class: Ben DeForest, Bismarck
120 pound class: Koye Grebel, Valley City
126 pound class: Gabe Mortensen, Minot
132 pound class: Kaden Decoteau, Century
138 pound class: Aden Braun, Jamestown
145 pound class: LJ Araujo, Bismarck
152 pound class: Issac Felchle, St. Mary’s
160 pound class: Colton Mewes, Jamestown
170 pound class: Draken Stugelmeyer, Legacy
182 pound class: Brock Fettig, Bismarck
195 pound class: Ben Nagel, Bismarck
220 pound class: Isaiah Huus, Bismarck
285 pound class: Nivon Hayes, Watford City
Class A Boys Team Champions:
Class B Boys Champions:
106 pound class: Alvy Henderson, Northern Lights
113 pound class: Trace Hoggarth, Carrington
120 pound class: Wyatt Engwicht, New Salem-Almont
126 pound class: Cole Gerhardt, New Salem-Almont
132 pound class: Carter Schmitz, Kindred
138 pound class: Brecken Lura, Carrington
145 pound class: Marshall Lindgren, South Border
152 pound class: Cale Ibach, DLB/Lewis & Clark
160 pound class: Boeden Greenley, Lisbon
170 pound class: Anton Carruth, Ellendale/Edegely/Kulm
182 pound class: Michael Clifton, Carrington
195 pound class: Carson Mertz, Harvey-Wells county
220 pound class: Ashton Peterson, South Border
285 pound class: AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont
Class B Boys Team Champions:
Girls Champions:
100 pound class: Julia Araujo, Bismarck
105 pound class: Jenna Gerhardt, Devils Lake
110 pound class: Alexis Schneider, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter
115 pound class: Morgan Strandberg, West Fargo Sheyenne
120 pound class: Alana Schafer, West Fargo
125 pound class: Lindsey Anderson, West Fargo
130 pound class: Avery Mohr, Fargo Davies
135 pound class: Deaja Sundqust, Williston
140 pound class: Haleigh LeMatta, Harvey-Wells County
145 pound class: Allyssa Johnson, Grand Forks Central
155 pound class: Elizabeth Greco, Williston
170 pound class: Emma Buee, Des Lacs-Burlington
190 pound class: Gracie Hoffman, South Border
250 pound class: Cate Sinner, Central Cass
Girls Team Champions:
WDA Gymnastics Results:
1. Dickinson 149.55
2. Jamestown 146.13
3. Century 139.53
4. Legacy 133.50
5. Mandan 131.95