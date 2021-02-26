Friday Night Frenzy: State Hockey, State Gymnastics, WDA Postseason Basketball

Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, with highlights from State Hockey, State Gymnastics, and WDA Postseason Basketball.

State Hockey:
(G) Bismarck (1), Fargo Davies (6)
(G) Grand Forks (2), Fargo North/South/Shanley (4)
(B) Grand Forks Central (6), Fargo South/Shanley (0)
(B) West Fargo (0), Grand Forks Red River (4) 2nd period

State Gymnastics:
1. Dickinson
2. Valley City
3. Jamestown
4. Legacy
5. Grand Forks

WDA Play-in Games:
(G) Minot (85), Turtle Mountain (47)
(G) Mandan (105), Williston (28)
(B) Turtle Mountain (70), Dickinson (69)

