(KXNET) — It’s week 1 of the Friday Night Frenzy winter edition! We hit the courts, the mat, and the ice for 17 games around western North Dakota!
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
|#3 Minot
|87
|Bismarck
|68
|Final
|Legacy
|56
|Mandan
|69
|Final
|St. Mary’s
|48
|Century
|88
|Final
|#3 Shiloh Christian
|68
|Oak Grove
|71
|Final
|Glen Ullin-Hebron
|64
|Wilton-Wing
|53
|Final
|Washburn
|73
|White Shield
|72
|Final
|Max
|37
|Warwick
|75
|Final
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:
|#3 Legacy
|72
|Mandan
|31
|Final
|St. Mary’s
|52
|#1 Century
|71
|Final
|Shiloh Christian
|67
|Oak Grove
|39
|Final
COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCORES:
|Men
|Minot State
|63
|Sioux Falls
|66
|Final
|Women
|Minot State
|64
|Sioux Falls
|38
|Final
|Men
|UMary
|62
|Southwest Minnesota State
|57
|Final
|Women
|UMary
|89
|Southwest Minnesota State
|74
|Final
HOCKEY SCORES:
|Girls Hockey
|Minot
|3
|West Fargo
|2
|Final
|Boys Hockey
|Mandan
|2
|Williston
|0
|Final
|NAHL
|Minotauros
|3
|Norsemen
|2
|Final