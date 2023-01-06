(KXNET) — It’s week 1 of the Friday Night Frenzy winter edition! We hit the courts, the mat, and the ice for 17 games around western North Dakota!

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:

#3 Minot87Bismarck68Final
Legacy56Mandan69Final
St. Mary’s48Century88Final
#3 Shiloh Christian68Oak Grove71Final
Glen Ullin-Hebron64Wilton-Wing53Final
Washburn73White Shield72Final
Max37Warwick75Final

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:

#3 Legacy72Mandan31Final
St. Mary’s52#1 Century71Final
Shiloh Christian67Oak Grove39Final

COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCORES:

MenMinot State63Sioux Falls66Final
WomenMinot State64Sioux Falls38Final
MenUMary62Southwest Minnesota State57Final
WomenUMary89Southwest Minnesota State74Final

HOCKEY SCORES:

Girls HockeyMinot3West Fargo2Final
Boys HockeyMandan2Williston0Final
NAHLMinotauros3Norsemen2Final