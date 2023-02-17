The Friday Night Frenzy ramps up this week with state wrestling, postseason WDA hockey, and top basketball matchups!

Class A Boys Wrestling Team Standings:

1. Bismarck172.5
2. Century151.5
3. Williston145.0
4. West Fargo130.0
5. West Fargo Sheyenne125.0

Class B Boys Wrestling Team Standings:

1. New Salem-Almont193.0
2. Lisbon164.0
3. South Boarder152.0
4. Velva111.0
5. Bishop Ryan96.0

Girls Wrestling Team Standings:

1. Bismarck189.0
2. Minot169.0
3. Central Caa156.0
4. Legacy140.0
5. Grand Forks95.0

For a list of all state wrestling winners click here.

WDA Hockey Tournament:

Minot5Jamestown1Final
Legacy3Century0Final
Mandan4Bottineau-Rugby0Final
Bismarck3Dickinson4Final

Basketball Scores:

Boys#4 Mandan79#1 Century88Final
GirlsMandan60#1 Century68Final
BoysSouth Prairie54Wilton-Wing75Final
BoysStanley71Williston Trinity Christian56Final