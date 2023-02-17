The Friday Night Frenzy ramps up this week with state wrestling, postseason WDA hockey, and top basketball matchups!
Class A Boys Wrestling Team Standings:
|1. Bismarck
|172.5
|2. Century
|151.5
|3. Williston
|145.0
|4. West Fargo
|130.0
|5. West Fargo Sheyenne
|125.0
Class B Boys Wrestling Team Standings:
|1. New Salem-Almont
|193.0
|2. Lisbon
|164.0
|3. South Boarder
|152.0
|4. Velva
|111.0
|5. Bishop Ryan
|96.0
Girls Wrestling Team Standings:
|1. Bismarck
|189.0
|2. Minot
|169.0
|3. Central Caa
|156.0
|4. Legacy
|140.0
|5. Grand Forks
|95.0
For a list of all state wrestling winners click here.
WDA Hockey Tournament:
|Minot
|5
|Jamestown
|1
|Final
|Legacy
|3
|Century
|0
|Final
|Mandan
|4
|Bottineau-Rugby
|0
|Final
|Bismarck
|3
|Dickinson
|4
|Final
Basketball Scores:
|Boys
|#4 Mandan
|79
|#1 Century
|88
|Final
|Girls
|Mandan
|60
|#1 Century
|68
|Final
|Boys
|South Prairie
|54
|Wilton-Wing
|75
|Final
|Boys
|Stanley
|71
|Williston Trinity Christian
|56
|Final