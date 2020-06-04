Garrison looking to make a run to state

The Garrison Titians are excited to start this independent season and improve on last years record.

It was a sigh of relief for the Garrison Titians as they prepare for the upcoming independent season

“Im very excited like i said we have been waiting since the end of basketball season for baseball to start and its finally going to start,” says Infielder Clay Bendickson.

“Im very excited, I am looking forward to it. I havent done much since Feburary so I am excited to be out here and compete a little bit,” adds Shortstop/Pitcher Trapper Jacobs.

The Titians finished 3rd in the sectional last season but this year they want to make it to state like their coach did whenever he played.

“We have been trying to get back to the state tournament since 2012 when we made it. So these kids had it on their mind the last couple of years so thats our main goal going into this season,” tells Head Coach Luke Gehring.

“We grew up, we watched Luke, he made and we been trying in the past few years and we know what it takes. We are a really experienced group and we just want to get there and experience it for ourselves,” says Bendickson.

Trapper Jacobs “The last couple of years we’ve been disappointed in the sectionals and we thought we had a chance but we didnt make it so this year we have to work a lot harder and hopefully get there this year,” explains Jacobs.

To reach their goal going to state, they feel its will take them doing the little things.

“Its going to take these guys showing up each and everyday working hard getting better. Everyday get little bits of progress,” declares Coach Gehring.

The Titians take on the Minot Metros on June 4th and Head Coach Luke Gehring believes a lot of effort will be key for them to pull out a win.

“These guys just have to show up, they have to be focused, and be confident. They are an experienced group so they know what it takes but they have to be mentally engaged and tuned in,” adds Coach Gehring.

“If we can put runs up and just make the simple plays and take the outs when we can get them, and get base hits, and RBIS,” exclaims Bendickson.

“Definitely we have to have good pitching, its our first game and we only been practicing for our fourth day. Our arms are going to be a little bit tight and sore. So just being able to throw strikes and make the Metros put the ball in play and we just have to make plays,” adds Jacobs.