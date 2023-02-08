Former MLB Umpire of more than 40 years joined Minot High’s Wall of Fame on Tuesday, February 7.

The Minot Softball Coach and Minot State alum was on the field for many historic moments in pro baseball, including four world series, four no hitters, and Derek Jeter’s 3,000th hit just to name a few.

Cederstrom said he gained valuable life experience in his time as an umpire in addition to the lasting memories.

“You learn how to handle people. That’s the big thing. No matter what job you’re in, you have to be a people manager. It’s pushed on you a lot faster than normal. You’re going to get yelled at, but what the heck,” Cederstrom said.