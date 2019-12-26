Girls Basketball: A change in approach to practice at St. Mary’s

Practices have been a little different under first-year St. Mary’s head coach BJ Etzold.

Everything at practice is a competition, which is a major difference from last year. Coach Etzold said that was the philosophy from when he was at Bismarck High under the leadership of Steve Miller and Darin Mattern, when was an assistant coach. Etzold said everything was scored, the team that lost was on the line. Another positive aspect of all the additional running is that conditioning happens in practice instead of the end of practice.

“Everything is competitive and it’s quick,” Etzold said. “If you lose, you are on the line. You have to earn you way with a free throw. All those things usually correlate to turn things over in the game. We want girls to girls to learn how to compete and not just work hard. I feel like there’s a little bit of a difference there.”