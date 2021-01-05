Girl’s Basketball: A perfect start for the Knights starts with defense

The Our Redeemer’s Knights girl’s basketball team is off to a perfect start, ranked ninth in the state.

They credit flying around on the defensive end as a key to their success, The Knights lost their leading scoring to graduation but Head Coach Scott Peterson says he is looking to spread out the scoring.

“Its going to have to do it with a team effort, everybody is going to have to step up and take part of that,” tells Head Coach Scott Peterson. “I know she scored probably 14 points a game and you can do that as a unit but everybody has to step up.”

“Play hard is all we can ask for is some aggressive defense and not be scared to shoot the ball,” adds Senior Kendal Braun. “So that comes in practice building their confidence during practice and making sure they are getting the experience they need to.”

