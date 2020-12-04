Girl’s Basketball: A younger Knights’ team can still contend

The Our Redeemers Knights are coming off a third place finish at regionals last season.

After losing two players to graduation, Head Coach Scott Peterson believes this younger team can push for a regional title. Coach Peterson feels tenacity and team work will play a key role for the Knights.

“We just have to keep improving defensively every game, and we will work together as a team,” says Head Coach Scott Peterson. “We just got to step up and the younger ones have to step up and shoot the basketball whenever they’re open and just have that confidence.”

“Just working on quick feet and making sure that we get to the ball where we need to go and be aggressive in all plays,” says Senior Guard Kendal Braun. “That starts with conditioning and making sure that we can give it a 100 percent because defense wins games.”

