Girl’s Basketball: Bench production a key to Minot’s success

The Minot Majettes basketball team is bringing in a new group after losing six seniors.

Head Coach Jason Schwarz is leaning heavily on his two returners but is looking for younger players to step up.

“We’re not going to look to just are two players exclusively, there is going to have to be some other kids that step up and step forward,” says Head Coach Jason Schwarz.

“If they have any questions to feel free to ask any of us because we want everyone to be on the same page and just have confidence in their abilities and they are here for a reason and to remember that,” says Senior Guard Alexis Haider

“We’re just trying to focus on the stuff that we have a little bit of difficulty and try to help the new players know what we’re doing and how to work with all of us together and see what everyone likes to do and how each other plays,” says Junior Forward Abigail Gathman.