Girls Basketball: Beulah Miners maintaining confidence throughout first half

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sitting at five and two overall, the Beulah Miner Girls Basketball Team is off to a good start in a loaded region seven, with a team built up by size and shooting.

Head coach Rick Miller is looking at using the first few months to get everyone comfortable with each other, with hopes that winning will follow.

“Everybody’s been getting along and practices have been going good,” says head coach Rick Miller. “Like I said, upbeat, positive, we’re really preaching confidence. I want everybody to be confident in each other and themselves so it’s been nice seeing that. “

Beulah’s next game is on Friday against Heart River.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah"

new salem-almont

Thumbnail for the video titled "new salem-almont"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19"

Foster Clothing Room Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Clothing Room Update"

Top Plays of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Year"

Fargo Plow/Airport Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Plow/Airport Closed"

Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan"

MAFB Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Update"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19"

Snowmobile Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Crash"

Landslide Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landslide Update"

Travel map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel map"

high school hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school hockey"

St Marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Marys basketball"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

Stuck in Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuck in Snow"

Mandan Terrorizing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Terrorizing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge