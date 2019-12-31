Girls Basketball: Beulah Miners maintaining confidence throughout first half

Sitting at five and two overall, the Beulah Miner Girls Basketball Team is off to a good start in a loaded region seven, with a team built up by size and shooting.

Head coach Rick Miller is looking at using the first few months to get everyone comfortable with each other, with hopes that winning will follow.

“Everybody’s been getting along and practices have been going good,” says head coach Rick Miller. “Like I said, upbeat, positive, we’re really preaching confidence. I want everybody to be confident in each other and themselves so it’s been nice seeing that. “

Beulah’s next game is on Friday against Heart River.