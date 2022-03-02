Beulah’s basketball program is back in the Class B girls’ state tournament for the first time since 1989, and the Miners’ biggest challenge will come in game one against a big opponent.

The Beulah Miners have won 13 straight games going into the state tournament, but their first-round opponent, #1 ranked Kindred, has rattled off 23 straight, a test the Miners say they’ll be prepared for.

“You know just play hard,” senior Allyson Walcker said. “There’s nothing to really lose at this point, just go out and show them what we can do and give them a challenge.”

As a team that’s new to the big dance, the Miners are focused on two things, composure and confidence, something they built throughout the region tournament down to the last second.

“You know, through the tough times there’s going to be ups and downs that we’ve just got to keep our cool and keep steady and playing together,” senior Paige Miller said.

The matchup between the Miners and the Vikings is going to start inside with both teams featuring size that can dominate the game.

“We like to work the ball around a lot, and even high-lows worked really well for us because we have so much height, but we’re also pretty strong down there too,” Walcker said.

The Miners’ ability to score inside or outside will be their strength, but they’ll have to find ways to stop a Vikings team that is averaging 69 points per game.

“Defensively we’ve just got to stay in front of them,” Miners’ head coach Rick Miller said. “You know work hard at staying in front of them, try not to give up easy baskets and box out. You’re going to have to really box out because they’ve got some really strong girls.”

The Miners and Vikings will be the third game on Thursday tipping off at 6:30 p.m. in Grand Forks.