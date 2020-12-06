Girl’s Basketball: Bishop Ryan eyes a return to the postseason

Bishop Ryan’s girls team is coming into this year with high expectations.

Head Coach Roger Coleman believes his team can win a regional play off game this year, but they are using the first two weeks of practice to focus on making changes. The Lions hope those small improvements can help get them back to a winning record for the first time in two years.

“A lack of scoring and turning the ball over too much last year so those are really the two things we’re focused on here,” said Head Coach Roger Coleman. “The first couple of days of practice of cleaning that up, so being better at scoring the basketball and being able to score and taking care of the ball.”

“Play every second of the game, all practice like it could be our last,” adds Senior Sylvie Kramer. “Just improve every single practice and not take a practice for granted and just work hard every single day.”

The Lions hope their seniors can lead them to a postseason appearance.