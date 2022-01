Saturday afternoon was the perfect sequel of Minot hosting Bismarck on the hardwood, but this time it was the girls turn.

The third ranked Majettes came into the matchup with a perfect 6-0 record and tied for first in the WDA. Fourth ranked Bismarck came in off their first loss of the season with a 4-1 record.

A back-and-forth battle ended with the Demons winning 61-55 behind an 18 point performance from Paige Breuer.

WDA Scores:

Bismarck (61), Minot (55)

Dickinson (64), Jamestown (107)