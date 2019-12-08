Girl’s Basketball: Bismarck schools sweeps Fargo in opening home stand

The class A girl’s season tipped-off at Legacy, where the big three Bismarck schools got big time wins over their Fargo foes.

The day started with Century, without star Lauren Ware, running away from Fargo Davies by a score of 69-34.

Next up were the Demons, who would get offense from all sides of the court, winning 75-46.

In the night cap, Legacy would dominate their game against Fargo South, completing the Bismarck dominance, 71-44.

In class B, both Bishop Ryan and Velva would fall on the second day of the shootout on the prairie.