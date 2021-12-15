Girls Basketball: Bismarck spreading the wealth on offense

Bismarck’s girls basketball team is off to a hot start this season with a 2-0 record, and just two games left this month.

The Demons are averaging 71.5 points across those two games, and they feel a big reason for their success is spreading the wealth on offense.

“We’re really focusing on our offense right now,” senior Payton Gerving said. “We have a lot of skill players and people who can score, so distributing the ball and trying to get the best shot every possession.”

“We have girls that can make plays for each other, and when they buy into that then it’s just that much more difficult for the defense to defend,” head coach Bill Shetler said. “You know, we have a couple leaders and a couple of girls that we expect to give us things every night, but we also have seven, eight, nine more that can come in and throw in 15-20 on a given night.”

The Demons are back on the court Saturday against Watford City.