Bowman County girls basketball is running through opponents this year.

“We want to make every game a track meet,” junior Ellie Powell said.

Bowman may be known as a running school, but these Dogs can ball too. They’re averaging 13 steals per game, running the court and turning defense into offense.

“We definitely push the ball a lot better this year,” senior Andrea Rodakowski said. “We’re always looking up the court and looking to get the quickest shot basically in transition.”

The Bulldogs’ defensive approach is thanks in part to a unique perspective from the sidelines. They have co-head coaches who are splitting roles similar to an offensive and defensive coordinator, which players say has led to wins.

“A lot of reps and just talking and just knowing what we’re supposed to do, and knowing what to do and when to go, stuff like that,” Powell said.

The Bulldogs are giving up less than 47 points per game, but as a team that’s relying on a deep bench to run their defense they say there’s still room for improvement.

“We still need to get the talking aspect and just letting each other know where we’re at,” Rodakowski said.

These girls are keeping it simple in hopes of earning the Bulldogs’ first state appearance in 14 years.

“I think we’ve just got to keep having fun and keep playing like our record is 0-0, just like we don’t have those wins,” Miller said. “We’ve got to keep playing like we’ve got something to prove.”