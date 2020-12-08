Girls Basketball: Century ready to finish what they started last season

Century’s girl’s basketball team is coming off a season where they finished 19-2 and were heavy favorites to win a third straight state title. The tournament was stopped before the Patriots could achieve that goal, but the vision remains the same in 2020.

“Last year we kind of got cut short at the state tournament, so just coming into this year refreshed and ready to go and having that common goal ahead of us will be huge,” senior Jocelyn Julson said.

The Patriots only lost three seniors off last year’s state tournament team. That’s something that could be an advantage in a season where experience means everything.

“There’s only a couple new faces in the gym, and a couple things we need to explain here and there, but other than that the coaches just say the drill we’re going to do and we kind of just get right into it,” senior Julia Fitterer said.

The top three scorers from last season return for the Patriots, but head coach Ron Metz says the more important factor will be this team’s unique ability to play anywhere on the court.

“With this group, like I said, just a lot of versatility, a lot of diversity that goes into it,” Metz said. “I’m not too concerned with who’s handling the ball, because they’re all pretty good ball handlers and we’re confident what they can do there and getting things rolling.”

The Patriots’ plan to handle the ball well, and force teams to do the opposite, hoping to maintain their status as one of the best stealing teams in the WDA.

“We got pressured a lot last year and that just speeds up the game, and makes it really kind of chaotic in a way,” Fitterer said. “I think if we can just kind of turn that around and do that to teams too we’ll get a lot of easy buckets off that.”

The Patriots believe controlling the pace of play will help them in close games. Another factor will be their ability to guard anyone who steps in their way.

“Focusing on helping each other out,” Julson said. “I think we’re able to do that a little more because we’re all kind of like the same size so we can guard everybody pretty much the same, so five switch works pretty well for us.”

The Patriots hope that defense can lead them to a championship, and they can pick up where they left off nine months ago.