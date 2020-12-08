Girls Basketball: Century ready to finish what they started last season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Century’s girl’s basketball team is coming off a season where they finished 19-2 and were heavy favorites to win a third straight state title. The tournament was stopped before the Patriots could achieve that goal, but the vision remains the same in 2020.

“Last year we kind of got cut short at the state tournament, so just coming into this year refreshed and ready to go and having that common goal ahead of us will be huge,” senior Jocelyn Julson said.

The Patriots only lost three seniors off last year’s state tournament team. That’s something that could be an advantage in a season where experience means everything.

“There’s only a couple new faces in the gym, and a couple things we need to explain here and there, but other than that the coaches just say the drill we’re going to do and we kind of just get right into it,” senior Julia Fitterer said.

The top three scorers from last season return for the Patriots, but head coach Ron Metz says the more important factor will be this team’s unique ability to play anywhere on the court.

“With this group, like I said, just a lot of versatility, a lot of diversity that goes into it,” Metz said. “I’m not too concerned with who’s handling the ball, because they’re all pretty good ball handlers and we’re confident what they can do there and getting things rolling.”

The Patriots’ plan to handle the ball well, and force teams to do the opposite, hoping to maintain their status as one of the best stealing teams in the WDA.

“We got pressured a lot last year and that just speeds up the game, and makes it really kind of chaotic in a way,” Fitterer said. “I think if we can just kind of turn that around and do that to teams too we’ll get a lot of easy buckets off that.”

The Patriots believe controlling the pace of play will help them in close games. Another factor will be their ability to guard anyone who steps in their way.

“Focusing on helping each other out,” Julson said. “I think we’re able to do that a little more because we’re all kind of like the same size so we can guard everybody pretty much the same, so five switch works pretty well for us.”

The Patriots hope that defense can lead them to a championship, and they can pick up where they left off nine months ago.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Surrey boys basketball

Our Redeemer's Boys Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

Garrison Pantry

WAA Minot

Raildroad Quiet zone Minot

KX Storm Team Late Evening Full Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

KX Convo: Larry Watson

Kidder County Ambulance Services

Staying Positive

Scheels

Shipping Swamped

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

79th Anniversary

Health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for nursing homes

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

With COVID-19 vaccine imminent, when and what can Floridians expect?

After the Whistle: Minot Swimming

After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball

After the Whistle: Century Patriots Swimming

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss