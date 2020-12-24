Girl’s basketball: Dickinson Trinity hoping to pick up the pace

Dickinson Trinity girl’s basketball team is ranked eighth in the state during the second week of the season.

The Titans return all five starters from last year, and are heavy favorites to win region seven. However, Head Coach Trevor Ernst says there’s a lot of room for improvement from last season starting with pushing the pace on offense to create more scoring opportunities.

“You’re used to practicing at the speed that you want them to play at, so if you can play at the speed that you practice at they’re more comfortable,” head coach Trevor Ernst said. “When you change the speed up during a game they’re not as used to it because they don’t practice that speed, so then it’s more of an adjustment. So, if you can set the pace that you play at it really helps your kids.”

The Titans will host Wilton-Wing on Tuesday.

