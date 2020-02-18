Girls Basketball: Dickinson Trinity ready for Region Seven Tournament

Dickinson Trinity is getting set to host the Region 7 Tournament next week, with hopes to punch their ticket to Grand Forks.

At 11-9 on the season, Dickinson Trinity is right in the middle of the bunched up Region 7 standings. A team with size and ability, but still looking for their offense to come alive.

“We definitely are more work in and then we’ll get our more, outside shots,” says junior Abby Kubas. “So if we have our outside shots falling, like our lay ups and our little two footer bunnies, then the threes will start flowing for sure.”

The Titans have been a hot and cold team, with a four game winning streak and a three game losing streak on the season. Lately, the three ball has eluded Trinity, and first year head coach Trevor Ernst is eyeing to fix that.

“You know, just giving the girls a little bit more options,” head coach Trevor Ernst says. “Showing them where to take advantage of the things the defense is giving them, and trying to teach them what the defense is taking away and get them to understand the concepts of what we’re trying to do, and what the defense is trying to to them.”

However, these girls have played together for a long time, and they understand their tendencies when it comes to moving the ball.

“I think we do a really good job of getting the ball around and our shot selection has gotten a lot better throughout the season,” says junior Kara Wanner. “We’ve just gotten stronger as a team and playing together. We just learned to trust each other a lot more.”

It’s learning from their mistakes that makes them feel that can win a region title on their home court.

“Show the girls what they’re trying to do, what we can do to combat that,” says Ernst. “And just show them ‘when this happens in the region tournament, this is what we did well, this is what we didn’t do well”

“It’s definitely up for grabs,” Kubas says. “Anybody can win, and I think it’s a very even region and so whoever comes up and shows up to play definitely will win.”

Dickinson Trinity wraps up their regular season with a home game on Tuesday against Glen Ullin/Hebron.