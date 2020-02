Most District Tournaments wrapped up on Saturday, making the picture a little clearer for the state champion hopefuls in Class B Girls.

One of the bigger upsets of the day was in District 11, where Velva took down top seeded Rugby by a score of 42-36.

In District 12, Mohall-Langsford-Sherwood ended up beating Our Redeemer’s 50-37 to take home the title.