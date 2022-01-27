It was all defense out at the castle, but the Lakers rally back from a 16 point deficit to take down the Knights. The Majettes beat out the St. Mary’s Saints in the Magic City. The Bishop Ryan Lions held on to win a close one on the road against Surrey.
Thursday girls scores:
St. Mary’s 52, Minot 75
MLS 59, South Prairie 46
Powers Lake 51, Stanley 43
Our Redeemer’s 43, DLB 44
Surrey 46, Bishop Ryan 52
Kenmare 63, Ray 25
TGU 48, Nedrose 46
Lewis & Clark 53, Glenburn 56
White Shield 19, New Town 61
Rugby 55, Velva 42