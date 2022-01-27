It was all defense out at the castle, but the Lakers rally back from a 16 point deficit to take down the Knights. The Majettes beat out the St. Mary’s Saints in the Magic City. The Bishop Ryan Lions held on to win a close one on the road against Surrey.

Thursday girls scores:

St. Mary’s 52, Minot 75

MLS 59, South Prairie 46

Powers Lake 51, Stanley 43

Our Redeemer’s 43, DLB 44

Surrey 46, Bishop Ryan 52

Kenmare 63, Ray 25

TGU 48, Nedrose 46

Lewis & Clark 53, Glenburn 56

White Shield 19, New Town 61

Rugby 55, Velva 42