Girl’s Basketball: Erica Umber is back from injury and ready to lead the Lions

A return to the court is special for every athlete during such a trying year, but it means even more to one of Linton-HMB’s senior leaders.

Erica Umber suffered a torn ACL at the end of last season, cutting short her junior campaign and a chance to compete in her favorite sport. Now after months of rehab she is back on the court and ready to lead the Lions, and she’s setting small goals for herself by putting one foot in front of the other.

“Play with my team again,” Umber said. “I miss them. And just be able to walk off and on the court every single game and not get hurt again. I’ll cherish it forever because I never knew my junior year was going to come to an end like that.”