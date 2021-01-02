Girl’s basketball: Flasher’s young players stepping up early

Flasher’s girl’s basketball team has a wave of young players this season, and they’re being asked to step up big.

The Bulldogs lost all-region guard Faith Marion to an injury during volleyball season, which means the underclassmen are having to learn as the season goes along. Senior Tymber Boldt says everyone has done a good job of embracing their role this season.

“It’s really hard to not see her there with us, but I think that the three of us are going to be able to do what it takes,” senior Tymber Boldt said. “These younger girls are very hardworking, they’re very coachable. I mean they’re willing to listen to us, they’re willing to listen to coaches and take any sort of feedback or criticism, and that is something that you can’t have a team if they’re not willing to be coachable.”

The Bulldogs return to the court Wednesday against Richardton-Taylor.