Girls’ basketball: Garrison Lady Troopers continue to change culture for the better

The Garrison Lady Troopers basketball team did a 180 from their previous season.

From finishing 5th in the district in 2019 to second in 2020, the team says they’re proud of the direction they’re headed, but aren’t settling for number two this year.

“I got the same team back, so I expect some of those mistakes that we made because of our youth last year to be cleaned up a little bit. And I think we’re fully capable of competing for a state tournament berth,” said Matt Chase, head coach.

Chase is heading into his second year as head coach of the Lady Troopers.

Although he has the same team back, they’re still young, with 8th graders, sophomores and juniors making up most of the roster.

Sweet Cedar Perkins is one of just two seniors. She says she’s happy to have all the girls back.

“It’s going to help us a lot! Especially during the summer, we played a lot of summer tournaments, and it just makes us more together,” Perkins said.

The girls put in a lot of hard work on the court to turn their program around from the previous year.

“We worked on talking better on defense for sure. And then just pushing the ball up the court in transition when the other team isn’t ready for it. Just being energetic on defense, too,” said Mia Gehring, point guard.

And it took some work off the court, too.

“I preach that more than I probably preach the game of basketball, it’s, ‘Be together. Be good to each other and that bond’s not going to be broken. I mean, that’s going to bring success, I mean, regardless of how good you are at basketball. Be good to each other and the rest will take care of itself,” Chase said.