Six games were on the schedule for a full day of Class B Girls Basketball in Minot Monday afternoon.

One of the biggest games of the day was Kidder County and Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich, two ranked opponents.

The game was close throughout the first half, but the Cardinal’s defense shut down the Wolves, giving Langdon the 55-39 win.

The other results today were Bishop Ryan over Dunseith, Stanley over Our Redeemers, Des Lacs-Burlington over TGU, Rugby over Flasher, and Velva over Shiloh Christian.