Girl's Basketball: It's defense-first for new head coach Shaun Henderson

Local Sports

The Mandan girl’s basketball team has a new face leading the way in Shaun Henderson.

Henderson was part of the Junior Varsity coaching staff last season and now takes over for the vacancy left by Abby Thomas. There will be high standards from Henderson this season, who wants to continue the streak of state tournament appearances for the Braves.

“We want our staple to be defense,” says head coach Shaun Henderson. “We got to be hardnosed defense, whether it’s in the half-court, full court. We want to bring that mentality where we bring it on the defensive side the whole night, and it’s constant pressure.”

