Girls Basketball: Lakers hoping size and speed keeps them in games

The Des Lacs Burlington girls basketball team is off to a hot start for the 2021 season.

The Lakers only have 2 losses (need to update after their game on the 30th) in their first seven games. Head Coach Tracy Bonn said being small and fast is their advantage to winning more games this season.

“Our quickness wins our games a lot of times. Just the fact that they don’t quit ever and they can get up and down the court forever and forever they just don’t seem to run out of gas most of the time so our quickness and athleticism that’s our go to,” Bonn said.