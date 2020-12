The defending WDA champs, the Legacy Sabers, opened up their season with a tough matchup against the Jamestown Blue Jays, headlining a good night of girl’s basketball.

Legacy was able to overcome at home, beating Jamestown 60-55, while in Minot, the Majettes are 2-0 after an impressive 63-35 win over St. Mary’s.

Bismarck hosted Mandan, which was a good one throughout, with the Demons winning at home, 72-60.