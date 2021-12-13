Girls Basketball: Legacy looking to fill roles early in season in hopes of state tournament bid

Legacy’s girls basketball team is coming off its sixth straight state tournament appearance as a program, but this year the Sabers have a lot of holes to fill.

They’ll be missing multiple all-state and all-region players after graduating six seniors, but the Sabers have a core group of three seniors ready to step up, and their underclassmen are ready to fill roles as needed in hopes of another state tournament bid.

“Early on we’ll give opportunities here, chances to play, chances to find their role and the fun part is they’re going to have to earn it and as coaches we’re probably going to play close to 10-12 kids in the first couple of games to kind of see who can get in that mix,” Sabers’ head coach Jim Petrik said. “When you lose seven seniors you can’t just designate, they’ve got to earn it.”

The Sabers sit at 2-0 going into their game Tuesday against Jamestown.