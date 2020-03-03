Girls Basketball: Legacy using late season loss as learning lesson ahead of WDA Tournament

It’s WDA Regional week, and with the tournament underway Thursday, the Legacy girls are a one seed.

It was not easy for the Sabers down the stretch, with their most recent outing, a 53-37 loss to Bismarck on senior night. Head Coach Jim Petrik feels this loss exposed some things that they need to work on in practice, and hopes to turn it around and win a WDA Championship.

“There’s going to be a lot of close games,” says head coach Jim Petrik. “We’re going to have to execute down the stretch to play halfcourt offense, half court defense. So I feel we’ve been there, done that. Doesn’t mean anything is going to happen easy for us, but at the same time, we’re going to have that confidence that we can win the close games.”

The Sabers open up the tournament against Williston on Thursday at 2 pm.