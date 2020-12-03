Girl’s Basketball: Legacy’s Jaiden Baker is stepping up in place of graduating seniors

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Legacy enters the season as the defending WDA Tournament Champs but will need to replace a lot of talent from last season.

One returner that should make a big impact for the Sabers is Jaiden Baker. Recently signing with BSC, the guard made an impact offensively in the WDA tournament before going down with an ankle injury, she feels ready to go after summer to prepare.

“The only thing I’ve been improving on was my ankle strength all summer, and my shot,” says senior Jaiden Baker. “Because I was in a little funk last season where I was in my head and I couldn’t make a shot. So I spent the who summer working on it, building up muscle in my ankle so it would be strong this season.”

Legacy will open the season at home against Jamestown on December 15th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Shiloh Christian Girl's Basketball

Bishop Ryan Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Legacy Girl's Basketball

Mineral Rights Lawsuits

Mandan Fire Department

Food Pantry

Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Josh Boschee

Cyberattacks surging as COVID-19 pandemic continues

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/2

Vaccines

Hospital Perspective

Christmas Lights

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

How cloud cover impacts overnight temperatures

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

Wednesday's Forecast: decreasing clouds and cooler temps

Larry Watson

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss