Girl’s Basketball: Legacy’s Jaiden Baker is stepping up in place of graduating seniors

Legacy enters the season as the defending WDA Tournament Champs but will need to replace a lot of talent from last season.

One returner that should make a big impact for the Sabers is Jaiden Baker. Recently signing with BSC, the guard made an impact offensively in the WDA tournament before going down with an ankle injury, she feels ready to go after summer to prepare.

“The only thing I’ve been improving on was my ankle strength all summer, and my shot,” says senior Jaiden Baker. “Because I was in a little funk last season where I was in my head and I couldn’t make a shot. So I spent the who summer working on it, building up muscle in my ankle so it would be strong this season.”

Legacy will open the season at home against Jamestown on December 15th.