Girls Basketball: Legacy’s offense finding its spark at the right time

Legacy’s girls basketball team has won four straight games after dropping two in a row, and a big part of that is their high-powered offense.

The Sabers are in the top five in scoring in the WDA. Junior Forward Alyssa Eckroth is leading the way with 12.7 points per game making her one of the top scorers in the conference, but the Sabers are coming up with a balanced approach on offense.

“Teams are going to key on our shooters that we have, so we’ve got to find ways to share the ball,” head coach Jim Petrik said. “We don’t want to come down and have one or two options. We want to have five options on the floor that can score. Our girls so far have done a good job of being unselfish, making the extra pass, and realizing that if we have five kids that can score teams can’t really key in on one or two of us.”

The Sabers host top ranked Century on Thursday.