Thursday the Class B girls state tournament tips off in Grand Forks, and the game circled on everyone’s calendar will be 5th seeded Linton-HMB against 4th seeded Shiloh Christian.

The two teams met during the regular season with Linton-HMB winning by 19 points. The big difference maker this go-around will be Hailey Quam, who missed the last matchup.

The Lions know they’ll be at a disadvantage size-wise in this game, but if they can limit Quam inside a second-round game might be in their future.

“It is going to have to be an all-around team effort, and I know coaches say that a lot, but some examples could be if we’re guarding Quam we have to have our other girls in help position and ready to move,” Lions’ head coach Beau Diegel said. “If she’s going to drive to hole and we have two people that end up stopping her we need our help side to drop and get there.”

The Lions and Skyhawks tip-off in the nightcap on Thursday at 8:15 p.m.